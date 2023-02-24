The confrontation began before the session officially began, when Russia’s ambassador demanded to know why Ukraine was at the top of the list of speakers, the Associated Press reported.

There was an even more dramatic moment in the middle of the meeting, when the two countries sparred over even paying tributes to the victims of the war.

“Finally, on this tragic day, when we mourn the lives and destinies shattered by Russia, I ask everyone to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of aggression,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The minister stood up, and then everyone in the council hall stood in silence.

Although Moscow and Kiev keep accurate casualty statistics under wraps, Western estimates indicate hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded on both sides..

Even in a moment of silence in appreciation of the war dead, the rift between Ukraine and Russia seemed evident. As soon as Kuleba sat down, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya asked for the floor, and said: “We stand to honor the memory of all the victims of what happened in Ukraine starting in 2014, all those who were killed.”

He added, “All lives are priceless, and that is why we rise to honor the memory of each of them,” referring to Russians and pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east, as well as Ukrainians elsewhere in the country..

Then Nebenzia and the Russian diplomats stood up. Slowly, and apparently after some thought, the other members of the council room got up until everyone in them stood in silence for about a minute.