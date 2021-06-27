The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has launched a series of short awareness films supported by “sign language” directed to the insured and customers of deaf people of determination, as part of the Fund’s efforts to enhance awareness of the retirement system and law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi among the various categories of customers, and in implementation of the directives of the rational leadership, with the support Empowering people of determination at all levels, by providing all facilities, developing a mechanism for communicating with them, and providing them with appropriate services.

The series of awareness films includes 10 short films, which are broadcasted on the Fund’s various digital channels, dealing with extensive and focused information about the retirement law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, especially with regard to informing citizens of their rights and benefits guaranteed by the law.

The Fund began a series of new awareness films, with a film that explains the idea of ​​the retirement system and the role of the Fund in securing and preserving the rights of the insured, while the movie “Registration in the Fund” focuses on the need for citizens to make sure to register in the Fund when they join a new employer and explain how they can register themselves in the Fund. If the institution refuses or fails to complete the registration process.

The film series also deals with information on how to calculate the end-of-service benefit and the retirement benefit “25 years of service”, the rights and shares of the beneficiaries, in addition to addressing the conditions for entitlement to the retirement pension, how to combine previous services and their importance in preserving the rights of citizens.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, affirmed the fund’s keenness to enhance awareness of the retirement law in the emirate among various segments of society, noting that the fund places the service of customers of all categories at the forefront of the strategic priorities that it seeks to achieve by continuing to strengthen means of communication. And the efficiency of services and the channels for providing them and their quality, and listening to customers’ feedback to identify their needs and work to meet them according to the highest international standards

Al Hammadi said: “We are keen to provide support to people of determination in the various services that we provide in line with the directives of the wise leadership in supporting people of determination in various fields. The exclusive services for them include facilitating the mechanism for their access to information and services through our digital channels in ways appropriate to their circumstances, such as adding global technical features to the website that facilitate reading and listening, in addition to awareness workshops and partnerships with various stakeholders.”



