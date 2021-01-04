On Monday, after the selection of Anjali Birla, the younger daughter of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), there was a festive atmosphere at her Kota Shaktinagar residence. Anjali Birla was selected in the IAS examination in the first place itself. She wants to work towards women empowerment through the IAS. He has given credit for his success to his elder sister Akanksha.

Here, Amita Birla, the wife of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressed happiness over this success of her young daughter, saying that she was determined to do something different from the beginning.

Amita Birla further said that what can be more successful for a mother than a daughter. Anjali’s primary education took place in the coaching city quota. She passed Class XII from Sofia Girls School in Kota, then graduated from Ramjas College, Delhi. After that IAS exam and after working hard passed the exam in Indian Administrative Service and fulfilled his dream.

Anjali Birla’s elder sister Akansha Birla has also expressed happiness over the success achieved by the younger sister. Anjali now wants to work in the field of women empowerment. He told that right now the first priority after training session is to work in the field of women empowerment.

