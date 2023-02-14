In The Valley of Gods continues to be a very interesting and fascinating game, but unfortunately traces of it have been lost for years: for this reason, we point out the fact that a new exit period it appears to have popped up on its official Steam page, though it could mean very little.

Going to see the In The Valley of Gods official page on Steam indeed we can see that the game is now scheduled for December 2029, decidedly strange date since we are talking about 6 and a half years from now. It really seems to be a placeholder, but the fact that there has been a change in the page is especially curious, as if to say that the project is somehow still kept alive.

In The Valley of Gods was announced in 2017 as a new game by Campo Santo, the Firewatch team, after its acquisition by Valve. The release at the time was scheduled for 2019, but already a few months later the title in question had lost track.

Just in 2019, the year that was to see its release, little positive news emerged, with the development that seemed to have been paused indefinitely, with Campo Santo engaged in other projects such as Half-Life: Alyx and Dota Underlords.

It’s a shame because In The Valley of Gods seemed like a really interesting title: anarrative adventure in some respects similar to Firewatch as a setting, but characterized by a very stimulating archaeological setting. The positioning of the exit to 2029 seems like a sort of standard placeholder, although the lack of use of a more generic wording like “TBA” is strange, but we are still awaiting any information on this.