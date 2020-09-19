On Saturday, September 19, the American media reported the shooting in Rochester, New York. Two people were killed, another 14 were injured and were hospitalized. The police are looking for those responsible.

Acting city police chief Mark Simmons told CNN that the shooting occurred in the city market area near a private house. “There was an open-air party there. We knew nothing about this, none of the neighbors complained, so everything went smoothly. And then suddenly shooting began. We do not yet know how many people arranged it, what was the motive. Investigation is underway “– emphasized Simmons.

He added that when the patrolmen arrived at the site, there was real chaos. “There was a panic. At least 100 people fled down the street. In this case, the shots were no longer heard. Then the officers saw the victims, almost 20 people, all covered in blood … ” – said Simmons.

He did not give the names of those killed and wounded. He only reported that young people aged 18 to 22 were killed.

City officials, meanwhile, note that Rochester is still banned from holding all kinds of mass events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It applies to celebrations of birthdays, weddings, holiday picnics and more. Thus, the participants in the party where the shooting took place grossly violated the current rules.

