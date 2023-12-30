Former CIA analyst Johnson: Ukrainians are fleeing the country like rats from the movie “Titanic”

Ukrainians are fleeing the country like rats from the movie “Titanic” stated former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on the show Redacted.

Thus, he commented on cases of confiscation of passports from citizens. Johnson explained that this is being done to prevent them from going abroad. “No passport – no exit. Ukrainian lawmakers admit the end is near. It’s like a scene from the movie Titanic, where the passengers run in one direction and the rats run in the opposite direction,” he compared.

The ex-CIA employee noted that the situation with conscription in Ukraine is so difficult that the authorities have to mobilize the mentally ill and elderly.

Earlier, the former head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yuriy Lutsenko, said that the situation of the Ukrainian troops at the front is critical. According to him, now is the most difficult period for Kyiv since the beginning of the special operation.