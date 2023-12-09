MWM: the US does not want to help Ukraine due to large losses of Western equipment

The scale of losses Ukraine faced in the failed counteroffensive played an important role in strengthening the opposition in the United States, which opposes the transfer of weapons to Kyiv or the provision of financial assistance. As Military Watch Magazine (MWM) writes, this could completely undermine Ukraine’s combat capability.

The United States has asked to keep the M1 Abrams from the front line

According to the publication’s source, the American side is concerned about the reputation of the best American tank, the M1 Abrams – it is believed that it could be tarnished by footage of combat losses. Washington is putting pressure on Kyiv to keep the tanks transferred to Ukraine in September from the front lines, according to a number of unconfirmed reports.

It is noted that due to the loss of Western equipment, the United States is thinking about stopping helping Ukraine. According to the authors of the material, this could not only completely undermine Kyiv’s ability to conduct military operations, but also the ability of the Ukrainian state to perform even the most basic functions.

The White House announced the lack of progress in agreeing on aid to Ukraine

White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that there has been no progress in negotiations with the US Congress on agreeing on new assistance to Ukraine. “I have no progress to speak of,” the official said, adding that there was still no news on the matter.

Previously, he reported that the United States was unable to give Ukraine any guarantees regarding the continuation of assistance in light of the position of Congress. Kirby also noted that the United States has several weeks left before its resources to help Ukraine will be exhausted. According to him, after this Washington will no longer be able to provide military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).