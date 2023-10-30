Ex-Pentagon official Brian: Zelensky gave the SBU the order to assassinate Tsarev

Former assistant to the US Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan commented on the assassination attempt on ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleg Tsarev. About it wrote in his blog on the Weapons and Strategy website.

Brian suggested that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is afraid of losing power, and therefore also fears a deal between the Russian and Ukrainian militaries. “This may explain why the Security Service of Ukraine tried to kill Oleg Tsarev,” the expert noted.

The former Pentagon official added that the SBU has extensive experience in assassinating Zelensky’s political opponents. He also recalled the arrest of Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky on charges of fraud.

The assassination attempt on Tsarev became known on the morning of October 27. According to the politician’s relatives, an unknown person shot him twice around midnight on the territory of a sanatorium in Yalta. The FSB opened a criminal case regarding an attack on the life of a statesman. Department officials are investigating the case.