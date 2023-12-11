NYT: Ukraine and the United States are developing a new combat strategy for 2024

Kyiv and Washington are holding consultations on developing a strategy for Ukraine due to failures in the counteroffensive, as well as difficulties in allocating a new aid package from the United States, about this writes The New York Times (NYT) citing officials.

According to the author, the United States and Ukraine want to avoid further failure in the combat zone. According to American officials, without a change in strategy, 2024 could become similar to 1916 in the First World War. They recalled that despite record losses, the front line then changed only slightly.

There is no unity in the vision of the new strategy, experts noted. Sources indicated that Washington insists on a conservative strategy, which is based on maintaining control over the territories. It also includes digging trenches and stockpiling weapons and forces throughout the year. At the same time, Ukraine wants to conduct offensive operations either on the ground or through long-range strikes. She hopes to attract the attention of the whole world, the author said.

Earlier, former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson said that the United States had developed a losing combat strategy for Kyiv.