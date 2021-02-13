The revival of nuclear submarines (NPS) of the Russian Navy is a “serious problem” for the United States and its allies, reports The Diplomat.

According to the American publication, after the collapse of the USSR, the number and quality of nuclear submarines in the Russian Navy began to decrease, but this trend ended in 2000. “After a sharp decline in the 1990s, defense spending has increased since 2000, following the rise to power of Vladimir Putin and a sharp rise in oil prices,” the publication said.

In particular, according to the publication, “the defense budget [России] peaked at $ 90 billion in 2015 and stabilized at $ 65 billion in 2019. ”

The publication argues that Russia is reducing the production time for modern nuclear submarines, for the production of which, in particular, it uses the most innovative developments, work on which began in the last years of the existence of the Soviet Union. “Modern Russian military equipment is more modern and technologically more advanced than it was in the 1990s and 2000s,” the newspaper writes.

Among the newest nuclear submarines, the publication mentions submarines of projects 885 (“Ash”) and 955 (“Borey”), equipped with modern missile weapons. In particular, the former receive the Kalibr cruise missiles, the latter receive the R-30 Bulava-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The publication also reminds that special purpose nuclear submarines “Khabarovsk” (project 09851) and “Belgorod” (project 09852) will carry nuclear torpedoes “Poseidon”.

The Diplomat concludes that in a number of areas, the Russian Navy remains at the same level or ahead of Western rivals. “It is important to note that despite these positive developments and achievements, Russia lacks the ability to project power on a global scale and remains far behind the United States in anti-submarine warfare, surface ships, transport aircraft and automated control systems,” the newspaper writes.

In February, the general director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov called the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of Project 22350 the most unusual ship that the company headed by him has built in recent years.

In January, the newspaper “Military Industrial Courier” wrote that at the present time, if you focus not on the payroll, but “on what can really be thrown into battle, it is obvious – for the available serviceable and combat-ready surface ships” of the Russian Navy “dropped to the level of about South Korea. “