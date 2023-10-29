BI: the quality of Ukrainian drones is significantly worse than Russian ones

Russia is significantly superior to Ukraine in the quality of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used, says Atlantic Council analyst Melinda Haring. She’s talking about this stated in an interview with Business Insider (BI).

According to her, Ukrainian drones are produced without attention to detail and are not of high quality. In addition, as the analyst noted, some of them turn out to be broken even before the first use. “Ukraine is far behind Russia in terms of drones, but they are the future of war,” she said, adding that the Ukrainian side also faces a shortage of drone operators and sophisticated equipment.