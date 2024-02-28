Headquarters of the US Ground Forces: for the Russian Armed Forces, artillery remains the “god of war”

Artillery remains the “God of War” for Russian forces, as Joseph Stalin said, as indicated in the report of the US Army Headquarters. Writes about this RIA News.

As the US Army said, the Russian Ground Forces are now increasing reconnaissance accuracy, range and rate of fire, and using various types of high-precision weapons.

American experts pointed out that artillery plays the main role for the Russian Armed Forces. They predicted that the current and future Russian Ground Forces will combine the capabilities of more accurate reconnaissance, increased range and rate of fire, and automatic control systems.

“But at the same time, they will continue to use massive fire to obtain the desired damage to the targets of the attacking side,” the report says.

Previously, the US Ground Forces prepared a 280-page collection of data, “Russian Tactics,” about the Russian Armed Forces, their structure, weapons and tactics, but left the conflict in Ukraine out of the picture.