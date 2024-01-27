AC: Americans realized that the United States has already lost in the conflict in Ukraine

Even Americans who are far from reality realized that the United States lost in the conflict in Ukraine. Ex-adviser to the Secretary of State, retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson spoke about this in an interview with the publication American Conservative (AC).

“Even for the most poorly informed citizens, the war (the conflict in Ukraine) does not make much sense and has dragged on for too long,” he clarified.

According to the officer, Moscow has already won the confrontation with the West. US sanctions only made the Russian economy more powerful, while the attempt to make Russia an isolated country failed.

Wilkerson emphasized that ordinary Americans are increasingly demanding to reach the end and get out of the fight with Russia.

Earlier, Marian Carey, a member of the ruling Smer party and head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Slovak Parliament, said that the EU countries are feeling tired of the Ukrainian conflict.

As he noted, there is growing interest in the West in starting negotiations with Russia. According to him, at the very beginning of the conflict, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke about the need for peace negotiations with Moscow.