American political scientist Varoli spoke about brutal censorship in the United States
American political scientist John Varoli spoke about brutal censorship in the United States. This is reported by Telegram– REN TV channel.
He noted that 99 percent of the information space in the United States is under the control of the ruling class and the White House. Politicians, he explained, do not allow residents to learn information that differs from propaganda.
