After the launch of the world’s first artificial Earth satellite (AES), Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, the United States felt fear caused by the superiority of the USSR, recalls veteran of the United States Marine Corps (ILC) Alex Hollings in the Sandboxx blog.

“This all-encompassing fear that the communists are winning not only in terms of nuts and bolts, but also in terms of hearts and minds, led directly to the creation of NASA, the reallocation of resources to rocket science and, of course, the flow of funding for both defense and prestigious programs designed to compensate for the Soviet advantages that were becoming evident in many areas, ”the author says.

The veteran of the USMC recalls that from October 6 to October 31, 1957, in each issue of the daily newspaper The New York Times, the Soviet “Sputnik-1” was mentioned on average 11 times. According to the author, this circumstance “clearly expressed America’s general fear of the Soviets in space.”

Hollings notes that after the launch of the first satellite, the US lag behind the USSR only intensified, since later the Soviet Union managed to send animals into space for the first time, launch a spacecraft, which became the first artificial satellite of the Sun, and reach the lunar surface.

“In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the Soviet Union not only led the space race, but also dominated it. If America wants to switch roles with the Reds, it needs to take a closer look at what they hide inside their missiles, ”the author writes.

According to Hollings, the situation changed when the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) received data regarding the Soviet spacecraft Lunik. “The information obtained during the operation gave America a better idea of ​​what the Soviets are capable of, which allowed it to plan its own efforts accordingly,” the author assures.

In October 2017, the designer of space systems and political scientist Sergei Khrushchev, the son of the former first secretary of the Central Committee (Central Committee) of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) Nikita Khrushchev, said that the USSR received an offer from the United States to organize a joint manned mission to the moon, but it was rejected from – for fear of showing the lag of the Soviet Union in the economy and aeronautics.