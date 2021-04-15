An investment fund from the United States was able to unusually make money on the growth of the bitcoin rate by investing in Coinbase several years ago, writes CNBC. Initial investments have risen in price by 920 times.

Union Square Ventures acquired a stake in Coinbase in 2013. By then, fund manager Fred Wilson had a reputation as a successful investor in technology companies. His additions included Twitter and Tumblr in the early stages of their development, which made it possible to capitalize on their continued growth in value.

Wilson made the decision to buy a stake in Coinbase at the stage of attracting a venture capital investment worth $ 5 million – the price of 20 cents per share and the valuation of the entire company at 20 million. Coinbase specializes in organizing trading in cryptocurrencies, mainly Bitcoin and Etherium, and also provides users with the services of storing cryptocurrencies in special wallets.

Wilson explained his decision by the fact that he himself was a Coinbase client and bought bitcoins through this platform. In the future, the popularity of the company grew, and in 2021 it announced its listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The total value of Coinbase on the first day of trading on April 14 was estimated at $ 100 billion (a hypothetical estimate assuming all options, warrants, convertible liabilities and other derivatives are converted into shares). This became a record for the American market and allowed her to become one of the 75 most valuable companies in the United States.

Compared to 2013, the value of Coinbase has grown five thousand times. Union Square Ventures is now valued at $ 4.6 billion, 920 times the initial investment. This, however, does not mean that the fund’s profitability was exactly 92 thousand percent, since its share changed during the time of ownership.

Still, Union Square Ventures is cited as the main beneficiary of Coinbase’s success – through early investment. At the same time, analysts warn that the growth of the company’s quotes directly depends on the value and popularity of bitcoin, which remains a very volatile (volatile) asset. So there are signs of a bubble in the rise in Coinbase’s stock prices.