NI: B-21 bombers may not be enough to confront China

The US Air Force may not have enough advanced B-21 Raider bombers, considered the Air Force's most advanced aircraft, to confront China. Airplane problem named in The National Interest (NI).

It is noted that the US Air Force could receive about 20 aircraft by 2030. “With the Air Force's bomber fleet now perhaps the smallest in the service's history, even if the pace of B-21 acquisition remains unchanged, it may not be enough to make a difference in a possible future war with China,” the newspaper writes.

The material emphasized that the US Air Force needs a minimum of 300 bombers to participate in potential conflicts. Currently, the US strategic bomber fleet includes 141 aircraft.

Chinese media have suggested that the true purpose of the B-21 bombers is to provoke Beijing into wasting resources to create countermeasures.

Earlier in December, Newsweek wrote that the United States used simulators of artificial intelligence systems when testing the B-21 Raider.

Air Force spokeswoman Anne Stefanek announced the start of flight testing of the B-21 in November. During the tests, the stability and flight range of the aircraft will be checked.