US police detained a man who fired at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. On Monday, March 22, reports ABC News with reference to eyewitnesses.

According to them, the police demanded that the alleged shooter leave the store with his hands up. According to broadcast footage, the shooter was detained, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, several people were injured as a result of the shooting. The footage of the broadcast from the scene shows that the suspect himself was also seriously injured in the leg.

Wherein FoxNews21 citing several law enforcement sources, said a police officer was killed and two people were injured in a shooting in a Colorado supermarket.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that an unknown person opened fire at a supermarket in the American city of Boulder, Colorado.