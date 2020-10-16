The victory of the CCCP over Germany in the Battle of Kursk is associated with the intelligence activities of Moscow’s allies (primarily Great Britain and the United States), writes Popular Mechanics.

“However, thanks to the allied codebreakers, the Russians received advance warning and built defensive lines of ditches and minefields to repel the German attack,” the American publication claims.

The Popular Mechanics publication emphasizes that the Battle of Kursk was the greatest tank battle of the Second World War, making the fascist Operation Citadel “the last German offensive on the Eastern Front.”

The material of the publication dedicated to the largest battles of World War II also mentions, in particular, the Narva operation, the blockade of Leningrad, the battle in the Dubno-Lutsk-Brody region, the second battle for Kharkov, the Berlin offensive, the battle for Moscow and the Battle of Stalingrad.

In August 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense posted declassified documents about the events of the Great Patriotic War in the summer of 1943 online. The publication of the military department was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk, which took place from July 5 to August 23, 1943. The Battle of Kursk became one of the most significant and large-scale battles during the Great Patriotic War. It entered world history as the largest tank battle. As a result, Soviet troops liberated Kursk, Belgorod, Orel and Kharkov.

In December 2013, Queen Elizabeth II of Britain formally pardoned mathematician Alan Turing, who was convicted in 1952 of homosexuality, underwent chemical castration and committed suicide two years later. The scientist worked at the Bletchley Park cryptographic center, where up to three thousand messages of the German military leadership were deciphered a day.