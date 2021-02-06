The fourth-generation fighter F-15EX Advanced Eagle is unlikely to defeat the fifth-generation aircraft – the Russian Su-57 and the Chinese J-20, veteran of the US Marine Corps (ILC) Alex Hollings admits on the Sandboxx blog.

Nevertheless, the author considers the meeting of the F-15EX and the Su-57 unlikely.

“The problematic Russian Su-57 program has failed after failure, and is still available today. [имеется] only about 13 fighters. It is expected that production will increase, but Russia does not have the funds to actually deploy a large-scale fleet of such stealthy fighters, ”the veteran is sure.

Hollings recalls that the J-20 has propulsion problems.

The author, referring to the statistics of air battles that took place with the participation of the F-15 Eagle fighter, calls its latest modification “the coolest fourth generation fighter on the planet.”

In February, Popular Mechanics magazine wrote that the F-15EX Advanced Eagle is cheaper and more heavily armed than the fifth generation F-35 Lightning II.

The F-15EX Advanced Eagle first flew in the same month.

According to open data, the F-15EX Advanced Eagle received, in particular, a fly-by-wire control system, a digital cockpit, an active phased array radar (AFAR) and a modern electronic warfare system (EW). Boeing believes the aircraft “can serve as a test bed for future technologies, which is a key capability for the Air Force.”