American scientists have identified a relationship between the omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) index and the risk of premature death. The relevant data was published in the journal Nature Communications…

Experts conducted a meta-analysis, which included data on 42 thousand residents of various states. According to the data obtained, patients with a higher index of eicosapentaenoic, docosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids (included in PUFAs) had, on average, a 13% lower risk of premature death, in contrast to those with a lower level of these microelements in the blood.

“In other words, those people who passed away with relatively low omega-3 levels died prematurely. All other things being equal, they could live longer if the levels of PUFA were higher, ”the newspaper wrote. Asian News International Saturday, April 24th.

It is noted that patients with a lack of omega-3 more often, all other things being equal, died from cancer, as well as from cardiovascular diseases and a number of other reasons.

At the same time, many scientists have investigated this relationship between the level of omega-3 in the body and all diseases that have a significant impact on the functioning of the heart, brain, joints and vision. However, few have studied the effects of omega-3s on life expectancy.

For example, in the 1970s, the Greenland Eskimos found an inverse relationship between the level of these fatty acids and the risk of acute myocardial infarction.

New work by American researchers has confirmed that omega-3s, which are found in sea fish and seafood, can positively affect overall human health and, as a result, slow down the aging process.

Earlier on April 20, Ohio State University scientists also reported that daily consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can slow down the aging process by enhancing cell defenses after stressful situations. According to experts, daily supplements containing 2.5 grams of omega-3 acids helped the body withstand the damaging effects of stress.