Bloomberg: Lexus and Vovan Pranked the US Federal Reserve Chairman with an Email

Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov) played a prank on the head of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) Jerome Powell using an email and thus achieved success. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to documents.

On January 10, 2023, a Powell aide received an email from a person who identified himself as the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who resigned on January 28, 2023. He informed the Fed chief’s office that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would like to hold a video meeting with Powell to “personally congratulate him on the recent holidays and discuss common issues and plans,” including the impact of the Ukraine conflict on the global economy.

As the publication notes, not once during the two-week correspondence did employees of his office express any concerns, despite the fact that the pranksters corresponded with the Fed via email addresses from the “.net” or “.team” domains, although the official accounts of the Ukrainian government email mails are usually not found in them.

However, an investigation by the US Office of Inspector General concluded that nothing illegal happened during the Fed chief’s video call with the pranksters, but the collapse of the agency’s operational security is obvious.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was pranked by pranksters. It is specified that unknown people pretended to be former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.