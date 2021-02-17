The court in the United States partially satisfied the petition of the Russian woman Bogdana Osipova and allowed her to temporarily not seek the arrival of her children from Russia to the United States. TASS…

According to the ruling, the Russian woman was allowed to fail to fulfill two of the six points of the additional conditions for her release until the next court decision. One of them says she needs to return the children to the United States, “if it is in your power, and fully facilitate the return of the children to the United States.” According to the second point, the Russian woman must provide the court with evidence that she, within 45 days after the verdict was passed, “made a good faith attempt” to return the children to the United States.

We will remind, in the summer of 2019, the Kansas state court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for taking children out of the country and extortion. In August 2020, the US Court of Appeal dropped the extortion charges against the Russian woman. In November, a Kansas court ordered the release of Bogdana Osipova, and also granted her petition for remote communication with the children.

On January 8 this year, a US federal court re-sentenced the Russian woman to the already served term. It was noted that the court ordered her to bring the children to Kansas or appear in prison by February 24 on charges of contempt of court.

On Tuesday, Osipova sent a corresponding request. She asked the court to “suspend the conditions” of her release, noting that she could not fulfill these requirements, and the time limit for this expires on February 22.