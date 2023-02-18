Nine boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 were injured in a shooting outside a gas station last night in Columbus, Georgia. ABC news reports it citing the police. This is the 74th shooting in the United States since the beginning of the year, so in just two months. At the moment, no suspects have been arrested, nor has the dynamics of the accident been reconstructed. The wounded, seven males and two females, are not life threatening.
