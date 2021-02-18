A compact hypersonic missile housed in the interior compartment of the Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet could “change the rules of the game,” writes The Drive.

“Although the details of the speed and range of the declared new weapon are unknown, the missile could hit targets in a very short time, providing very little time for a response,” – says the publication of the American publication.

According to The Drive, a promising hypersonic weapon can be based, in particular, on the Russian-Indian BrahMos-II missile, which, in turn, is based on the supersonic BrahMos-I, or on the Russian Zircon.

The publication notes that the presence of hypersonic weapons in the Su-57 will increase the attractiveness of the fighter for foreign customers. “Only time will tell if this new weapon that is being reported is real,” the publication concludes.

In February RIA News, citing a source in the military-industrial complex, said that the Su-57 was tested with mock-ups of a superweapon – a new hypersonic missile. The interlocutor of the agency added that in the near future, it is planned to carry out throw tests with new missiles belonging to the air-to-surface class.