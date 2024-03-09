The US Treasury Department has threatened Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) with sanctions for doing business with Russia. The publication reported this on March 9 EUObserver with reference to a press release from the American department.

According to documentActing Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury Anna Morris met on March 7-8 with the Austrian financial sector, as well as separately with the RBI, to discuss its Russian subsidiary.

It is reported that the bank risks “being cut off from the US financial system” if it continues to conduct financial transactions in the Russian Federation.

“We, as a matter of principle, do not publicly comment on discussions with government officials,” the EUObserver quoted Raiffeisen Bank’s response.

On December 17, 2023, NAPC suspended the status of the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank as a “war sponsor.” This, as Reuters reported, is due to the fact that in return Austria agreed to lift its veto on the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

The agency regularly updates the register of “war sponsors.” In November, the Swiss company Nestle entered it. As the department indicated, the company did not fulfill its promises to withdraw business from Russia, and store shelves are still full of goods. Also included in the register is the German company Knauf. The company paid $117 million to the Russian budget and “made it clear that it saw no reason to leave the market.”

Western states have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation amid a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it on February 24, 2022 was made by the Russian authorities against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.