Popular Mechanics: PAK DA will have a greater range than the B-2 Spirit

A promising long-range aviation complex (PAK DA) will have a greater range than the B-2 Spirit, since Russia has fewer air tankers than the United States. Created by Russian and American strategic bombers compared Popular Mechanics magazine.

The publication claims that the range of the PAK-DA will be about 15 thousand kilometers, and the B-2 Spirit – more than 12 thousand kilometers. US bombers can count on more tanker support for long-range missions, allowing designers to prioritize payload over fuel.

The American magazine notes that PAK DA should receive 12 X-BD missiles, which, “like the PAK-DA itself, have been developed for years without any concrete progress.” The publication admits that the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia because of the special operation in Ukraine may slow down the development of a new aircraft.

In August, The Drive, referring to patent documentation describing the likely design of the air intake of a Russian aircraft, noted that the PAK DA not only resembles the American B-2 Spirit strategic bomber, but also has significant differences from it.

A year ago TASSreferring to a source in the aircraft industry, said that a demonstration sample of the Russian PAK DA will be assembled by 2023.