In the USA, Milei meets with Biden’s advisor

Meeting with Jake Sullivan was the president-elect’s only bilateral meeting during his stay in Washington

The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, met with the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, this Tuesday (28.Nov.2023), at the White House.

In a statement to Clarin, Milei said that they talked about the economic and social situation in Argentina and the challenges of the new government at an international level. This was the libertarian’s only bilateral meeting during his stay in the USA, where disembarked on Monday (Nov 27).

In addition to Milei, Luis Caputo, invited to take over the Argentine Ministry of Economy, and other representatives of the North American government were present at the meeting.

Milei intended to meet with representatives from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) before returning to Argentina, but, according to the Clarin, he will return to Buenos Aires this Tuesday (Nov 28). Luis Caputo and other members of the commission should go to the meeting.

On Monday (Nov 27), Milei met with former United States President Bill Clinton in New York. The lunch with the former head of the North American Executive took place to smooth the relationship with the White House, which views with reservations the libertarian’s proximity to the Republican Donald Trump, pre-candidate for the US Presidency.