EA rare total solar eclipse observed in North America began Monday. The moon's shadow plunged the west coast of Mexico into total darkness at 11:07 a.m. (local time, 8:07 p.m. CEST) and then continued across the USA to Canada. The area from which the complete darkening of the sun can be seen is about 185 kilometers wide and includes the major American cities of Dallas, Indianapolis and Buffalo, among others.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador observed the astronomical phenomenon from the seaside resort of Mazatlán on the Pacific and spoke of a “very beautiful, unforgettable day.”

The last time people in the United States had the opportunity to observe a solar eclipse was in 2017 – although from a smaller area than this time. Almost 32 million people live in places from which the darkening can be seen on Monday, and another 150 million live within a radius of 320 kilometers. Most of the hotel rooms in the affected area had been fully booked for months. The next solar eclipse in North America will not occur until 2044.

“Deep respect for the universe”

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, completely blocking the sun. NASA also calls it a “cosmic masterpiece.” “Solar eclipses have a very special power,” NASA boss Bill Nelson said at a press conference. “They move people and give them a deep respect for the universe.”









The astronomical spectacle cannot be observed from Europe. A partial solar eclipse can only be seen on the western edge of the continent – for example in parts of Portugal, Spain, Ireland and Great Britain as well as in Iceland. The last time a total solar eclipse was observed in Germany was in August 1999; the next one will take place in September 2081.

Preparations on Earth for the spectacle in the sky have been going on for months: in many places, parties, festivals and even mass weddings have been organized for people to watch together, at which special glasses to protect the eyes are also distributed free of charge. According to media reports, more than 300 couples wanted to tie the knot on Monday during the solar eclipse in Russellville, Arkansas.







Numerous schools in districts from where the total solar eclipse could be observed announced that they would close that day. In addition, millions of people who live elsewhere have booked trips. The authorities warned of very high traffic volumes. However, overcast skies were forecast for some of the affected areas in the United States.