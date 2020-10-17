The US Department of Justice has approved the death penalty for 52-year-old Lisa Montgomery. It will be the first federal execution of a woman in US history in 70 years.

It will take place on December 8, 2020 in Indiana by lethal injection.

In 2004, Montgomery murdered 23-year-old pregnant Bobby Joe Stinnet. The investigation found that before the murder, Montgomery contacted her victim online and made an appointment under the pretext of buying a puppy.

At the trial, the killer confessed to what she had done, stating that she first strangled a pregnant woman, and then cut out a child from her womb. Bobby’s daughter Joe Stinnet survived.

We will remind, in August, Donald Trump criticized the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal, which overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who committed the terrorist attack on the Boston marathon in 2013.

