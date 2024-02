Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/21/2024 – 15:23

The Treasury Department reported that an auction of $16 billion in 20-year T-notes yielded 4.595%. The bid to cover rate, an indicator of demand, was 2.39 times, below the recent average of 2.59 times.

Indirect offers, which represent demand from abroad, accounted for 59.1% of the amount offered, 68.2% of the recent average, and direct offers, 19.7%, of the recent average, according to BMO Capital.