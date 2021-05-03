An unknown wounded a seven-year-old girl in Washington, the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, reported Saturday, May 1, edition NBC4 Washington…

“We ask the public to help bring the perpetrator or multiple perpetrators to justice,” commented executive assistant to the chief of police, Ashan Benedict.

The shooting took place on the evening of May 1. The child was spending time on the street with his family and was riding a scooter when an unknown person opened fire. The girl was wounded in the chest, the bullet went right through without hitting important organs. She is currently connected to a ventilator.

The police continue to search for those involved in the shooting. A photograph of a white car was also released, which may be related to the incident.

It is noted that the police do not believe that the child could have been a target for the shooter.

On April 27, a three-year-old child was shot on his birthday in a suburb of Miami, the boy died of his wounds. The police offered a $ 15,000 reward for any information about the shooter who fled the scene.