In the US state of Louisiana, an 11-year-old boy hijacked a school bus. According to the TV channel WBRZ, the incident took place on Sunday morning in the city of Baton Rouge.

According to the police, the child got on the bus and was able to start it. After the vehicle was hijacked, the police began to chase.

Half an hour later, the bus crashed into a gas pipeline and then into a tree. The law enforcers took the hijacker out and handcuffed him.

The boy was placed in a juvenile detention center. He is accused of stealing a car and committing aggravated violence. Law enforcers believe that the student deliberately tried to crash into the bus.

In turn, the TV channel WAFB9 reports that dozens of police officers in several vehicles participated in the chase. They drove after the hijacked bus through several districts of the city.

In mid-July this year, two schoolgirls born in 2005 and 2006 hijacked a Volga in Moscow, but, escaping the police chase, lost control. As a result, the car flew into the curb and crashed into a parked car. The teenagers suffered and were hospitalized.