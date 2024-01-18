Ex-US intelligence officer Ritter besieged Gerashchenko for assessing Lavrov’s words about Ukraine

The position of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Kremlin on Ukraine is politically justified. He announced this on social networks X ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, besieging former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko for his words.

“What is Russian culture? Almost everything that your fellow Banderaites do not have: intellectual basis (Tolstoy, Pushkin, Dostoevsky and others), artistic sound (Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Shostakovich and others), ethical correctness (Orthodox faith), historical accuracy (no destruction of monuments and artificial created history),” said Ritter, adding that Russian culture is politically justified, unlike “Bandera’s.”

On Thursday, January 18, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023, said that a special military operation (SVO) contributed to the cleansing of Russia from one category of people, namely those who do not feel their involvement in Russian history and culture, and “uniquely united” the overwhelming majority of society. In response, Gerashchenko said on social networks that Russian culture is allegedly based exclusively on negative aspects.