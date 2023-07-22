The Hill: Americans are growing dissatisfied with US support for Ukraine

There is growing dissatisfaction among ordinary Americans with the support that the United States provides to Ukraine. The Hill columnist Douglas McKinnon believesthat many residents of the country “want to put on the brakes” before announcing the next major tranche of “untraceable billions of dollars to Ukraine.”

McKinnon recalled the latest mutual skirmishes between leading US politicians and the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, he shared information that American leader Joe Biden lost his temper during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, when, in response to the news about the allocation of another large tranche, he began to list what else he would like to receive.

“I spoke with a former senior Pentagon official who stressed that Zelensky is behaving like a spoiled, capricious child who gets everything he wants, and it still isn’t enough. He added that many in the US government and our citizens are tired of his actions. He is also sure that Zelensky is burning bridges in Europe in a similar way, ”McKinnon wrote, without naming the interlocutor.

According to the columnist, the amount of funds allocated in Washington is good for Ukraine and defense contractors. But they have the most negative impact on American taxpayers and those who want to get an account for every dollar spent by Kiev.

Meanwhile, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said that Zelensky’s behavior in the international arena jeopardizes the country’s relations with the West. According to him, the recent actions of the head of Ukraine cause concern and doubts about his ability to lead the state.