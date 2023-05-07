Ex-spy Ritter said that the attack on the Kremlin will not help Zelensky avoid defeat

Retired US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter on the US Tour of Duty YouTube channel declaredthat the drone attack on the Kremlin was the mistake of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and it will not help Kyiv avoid defeat in the conflict.

The American ex-intelligence officer believes that the incident did not bring any result, in the first place – no military advantage to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He is his attack on Russia, the responsibility for which lies, among other things, with the sponsors of Kyiv, such as the US, NATO and the European Union (EU).

“Everything that the Ukrainians hoped to get from this act pales in comparison to the situation in the theater of operations. This will not change the fact that Ukraine is losing in this conflict,” Ritter said.

According to him, there is no doubt about Ukraine’s involvement in the incident. The retired officer also believes that this was an open provocation on the part of Vladimir Zelensky, which will be followed by a response from Moscow.

The attempt of drones to attack the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin became known on Wednesday, May 3. The administration of the head of state noted that at that time Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergei Nikiforov, denied Kyiv’s involvement in drone attacks on the Kremlin. According to him, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to the liberation of its own territories.