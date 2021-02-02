Former US President Donald Trump should be permanently banned from holding elected office, including the post of head of state. Such a call is contained in a broad statement of impeachment against Trump, which was prepared by members of the Democratic Party from the House of Representatives of the Congress, reports The Washington Post.

As the newspaper notes, the Democrats in their address to the senators noted that such measures will protect the American electoral system from any abuse by Trump in the future. “Trump has attacked the electoral process itself, which must be protected from him [Трампа] and everyone who tries to act in the same way, ”the document emphasizes.

Related materials

It also states that the actions of the ex-president can be assessed as “a betrayal of historic proportions,” and it is he who is responsible for the “chaos” that followed after his appeals to his supporters after his defeat in the elections. In particular, the Democrats stressed that Trump deliberately engaged in incitement to unrest and literally drove the Americans who supported him “to madness.”

In addition, representatives of the Democratic Party refused to consider the impeachment process of Trump, which has continued after his presidency, to be unconstitutional. “The president must be fully responsible for his behavior in office from the first day to the last,” they explained.

At the same time, writes The Washington Post, Trump’s lawyers plan to focus specifically on proving that such an impeachment is contrary to the constitution. Most of the Republican senators, apparently, are planning to adhere to a similar position, when they vote to remove the charges against the former American leader.

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. During the protests, the police detained almost 70 rioters, five people were killed. On January 14, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump over the riots in Washington. The impeachment process will begin after February 8.

After that, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was thinking about creating a new political party. Later, the adviser to the campaign headquarters of the former American leader Jason Miller denied this information. Trump “made it clear that his goal is to return the Senate and House of Representatives back to Republicans in 2022,” he said.