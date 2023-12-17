WSJ: Doctors are concerned about the rise in ketamine use without proper oversight

American doctors and experts have expressed concern about the growing popularity of the use of ketamine for medical purposes without proper oversight in the country. A striking example of the high risks of such a practice was the death of actor Matthew Perry, writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Perry's tragic incident should be a “wake-up call that ketamine needs to be used appropriately,” said Dr. Gerard Sanacora, director of the Yale University Depression Research Program.

According to Dr Sandhya Prashad, a “Wild West dynamic” has emerged around ketamine in the US because the drug, whose effectiveness in treating mental health is undeniable, remains unmarketed and unregulated as a drug.

It is noted that doctors who specialize in the use of ketamine are working on ethical and scientific standards for prescribing medications at home.

Perry died as a result of the acute effects of ketamine. The artist died on October 28 at the age of 54 at his home in Los Angeles. The actor's assistant found him in the jacuzzi without signs of life.