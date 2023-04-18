Politico: US investigators are looking into possible involvement of other countries in Pentagon data leak

U.S. investigators are trying to find out if US soldier Jack Teixeira, who is accused of leaking classified Pentagon materials, had ties to any foreign individuals or governments. About it writes publication Politico, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Sources say the White House and law enforcement are looking into any foreign contacts Teixeira has made to understand the motives and goals behind the alleged leak of classified intelligence to the Net. At the same time, to date there is no indisputable evidence that Teixeira had such connections and was a participant in a planned foreign operation.

“We still do not know who this young man was communicating with outside the Discord server and whether he had any other intentions for leaking information other than the desire to impress friends,” an unnamed US intelligence official said.

Earlier, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Tony Shaffer said that the accused Teixeira could not have access to such classified information, the publication of which he is accused of. As a rule, for this you need to go through special courses, only after which the military receives a regular clearance to classified information.