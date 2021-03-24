Strategic bombers B-1B Lancer and fifth-generation fighters F-35 Lightning II are preparing to fight Russia in the Arctic, says the American magazine The National Interest.

The publication reminds that the relevant training of the Air Force (Air Force) of the United States is carried out in conjunction with the Royal Norwegian Air Force. “Russia will not dare to attack Norway,” the magazine writes, noting that recently Oslo has been spending $ 7 billion annually on the maintenance of its 23,000-strong army.

Related materials Budget killer The USA has tested the “sixth generation fighter”. How does this threaten Russia?

Thus, the publication commented on the deployment of the American B-1B Lancer in Norway.

In March, The Drive reported that strategic bombers B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit of the US Air Force took part in a joint training flight in mid-March off the coast of Iceland, Greenland and Great Britain, where Russian warships and aircraft may appear.

In February, The Drive wrote that it is not at all difficult to imagine a future conflict in which the B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress groups of the US Air Force will be tasked with hitting the same common sets of targets over a wide area.