The State Department considered the talks between Blinken and the Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing constructive and frank

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held frank, constructive and substantive talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. This is how the last meeting was described in the US State Department, writes RIA News.

In the message of the American Foreign Ministry, they emphasized that during the talks, Blinken pointed out to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC the importance of diplomacy and openness of communication on a number of issues.

Earlier it was reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived on a visit to Beijing. It was specified that he would stay in the Chinese capital for two days. This is his first trip to China as head of the US State Department.