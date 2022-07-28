Popular Mechanics: F-16 fighters for Ukraine have a large arsenal of ammunition

The fourth-generation F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets that the US could send to Ukraine carry a large arsenal of high-tech munitions. About it tells American magazine Popular Mechanics.

The adoption by Ukraine of an American-made aircraft will also allow its air force to gain access to a huge American arsenal of high-tech guided munitions.

Notable are the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), the AGM-154 tactical gliding bomb, and the AGM-88 high-speed anti-radar missile. F-16s can even attack Russian warships with AGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

In July, Breaking Defense noted that the Ukrainian Air Force could start using US-made F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters in a year and a half.

In June 2021, the Pentagon’s largest contractor, the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin, offered Ukraine to buy fourth-generation F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from it.