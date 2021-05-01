In the United States, they talked about the “persecution” by Russian President Vladimir Putin of the American military with the help of UFOs. Writes about this Daily Star with reference to ex-Senator Harry Reid (Harry Reid).

We are talking about the pursuit of US warships by a certain “pyramid-shaped” object. Reed believes that the UFOs acted on the orders of the Russian leader, and there is “no point in doubting this.” The politician assures that Putin’s service in the KGB can be considered proof of this.

The “pyramid-shaped” object was filmed by the crew of the USS Russell off the coast of San Diego in July 2019. It is said to have been approximately 210 meters above the vessel. According to one version, these may be meteorological probes or spy drones, but the objects are still considered unidentified. The video was confirmed by the Pentagon.

In August 2020, the US department even confirmed the creation of a working group to study UFOs. The group will report to the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.