American Greatness: Ukraine’s constant need for weapons has hit US influence in the world

Ukraine’s ever-increasing demands for arms supplies have taken a heavy toll on US defense capability and global influence. About it wrote American Greatness columnist Victor Davis Hanson in his new article.

The journalist noted that looking at the American stockpiles of weapons dwindling before our eyes, we can conclude that soon Washington will not be able to meet the “irrepressible” needs of Kiev and provide military support to Taiwan, and it will not be possible to intervene in any new conflict in the Middle East. speech. Hanson chided the Ukrainian authorities for their ongoing illegal attempts to lobby for more arms supplies to Ukraine.

For the past eight years, Ukraine has been cunningly manipulating the domestic politics of the United States in a way that no one else in recent history has been able to, the author of the article said, noting that the American authorities will have to “cut this tangled Ukrainian knot” if such actions by Kiev continue.