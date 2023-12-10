NYT: Europe fears Trump will destroy NATO if he wins election

European countries fear the consequences of a possible victory for former American leader Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections. writes edition of The New York Times (NYT).

When Trump served as head of state, he repeatedly threatened to withdraw the United States from the alliance, the authors of the article recall. They also noted that the politician’s election campaign website talks about the need to “complete the process of fundamental reassessment of NATO’s purpose and mission” that began during his presidency.

It is noted that this vague wording is causing concern in Europe. According to the newspaper, European ambassadors are trying to find out from Trump’s associates about his intentions. “There are great fears in Europe that a second Trump presidency will lead to the actual withdrawal of the United States from NATO,” the material says.

Earlier, the former US President named his main priority if re-elected. According to him, this will be the protection of the country’s border.