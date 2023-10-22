Republican Schmitt: the US Senate will not approve a general aid package for Israel and Ukraine

US Republican Senator Eric Schmitt on Fox Business statedthat the US Senate will not approve the overall aid package requested by President Joe Biden for Israel and Ukraine.

The politician said that in this way the head of the White House is playing a “very cynical political game”; he is trying to take advantage of Israel’s support in order to push through a less popular funding project for Kyiv.

Schmitt pointed out that each of the aid packages should be considered separately and created different bills, since each country has its own characteristics, problems and realities on the battlefield, its own chances for success.

On October 19, Joe Biden asked Congress to agree on a budget that includes $61.3 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that these funds will not be enough to finance the needs of the country.