Failure to raise the public debt ceiling threatens the United States with default and catastrophic consequences for the economy. Janet Yellen, Minister of Finance of the country, announced this. Her words leads TASS…

The public debt ceiling is still frozen until July 31. If problems arise with its increase, the Treasury will be forced to take “emergency measures” to prevent default, Yellen warned.

“I believe this will exacerbate the financial crisis, jeopardize the jobs and savings of Americans, and this at a time when we are still recovering from the pandemic,” she said, referring to the national debt default. The minister urged Congress to take action to raise the debt ceiling as soon as possible.

Earlier, Republicans said they would not support an increase in national debt if US President Joe Biden and Democrats did not agree to cut spending.

The new stimulus package for the American economy, which is being prepared by the Biden administration, could lead the country to a quasi-default, Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska warned earlier. The businessman stressed that the US national debt is confidently approaching $ 30 trillion, and no one is preparing plans to reduce it.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that the US economy after the end of the crisis will soar even higher than expected in pre-pandemic forecasts.