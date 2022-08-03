National Review: Biden administration is preparing to make a scapegoat out of Zelensky

US President Joe Biden found himself in a proxy war with Russia, unwittingly writes American magazine National Review (NR).

The author of the article, political correspondent Jim Geraghty, said that the American leader sees what the conflict in Ukraine is pouring into. Probably, the politician just wants to get rid of this “mess”, even if Kyiv has to make “territorial concessions”, the journalist believes.

Geraghty pointed out that there is “deep distrust” between the White House and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Geraghty, there are two possible scenarios. According to the first, the Biden administration simply wants an end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and Zelensky does not agree to this. The journalist believes that the White House is preparing the ground to leave Zelensky in splendid isolation: supposedly he should think about his behavior.

Secondly, the Biden administration may assume that the conflict is not developing as it should, and intends to make a scapegoat out of Zelensky. “She sets the stage to say: “We did everything possible to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, but in the end they turned out to be too inept, too corrupt and mired in civil strife,” the author suggested.

According to him, Biden needs a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.

Earlier in the United States, Zelensky was criticized for calling on China to unite against Russia. The Ukrainian politician believes that China should condemn the special operation.