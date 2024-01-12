Name a competitor of the Dacia Sandero. What are you thinking about? Fiat Panda? Mitsubishi Space Star? Or perhaps a used Tesla Model 3. In the US, people now pay the equivalent of 13,000 euros for a used Model 3 in the Hertz rental company's sale. Can you import such a cheap American Tesla Model 3 to the Netherlands? Or is that not worth it?

In a report Hertz reports that the company will sell 20,000 electric vehicles in the US. It mainly concerns Teslas. The rental company indicates that the repair costs for the electric cars are very high and that the residual value of the cars has dropped considerably. The latter of course has everything to do with Tesla's price cuts.

The American Electrek came across a Tesla Model 3 at Hertz that Americans can buy for less than 13,000 euros. This is a 2021 copy with just under 100,000 kilometers on the odometer. You won't find much better value for your money. The cheapest copies are now gone, but the range will undoubtedly be supplemented.

The car is more expensive for Dutch people

As a Dutch citizen, you are not eligible for the subsidies that American residents do receive. The same car would therefore cost you more than 16,000 euros. Not a bad deal, but the car still has to come to the Netherlands. Then you spend around 1,000 euros to put the car in a container and then you still have to pay all the tax costs.

Meanwhile, it has been almost five years since the Model 3 appeared in the Netherlands. In the first year, 29,922 units were registered. This also means that the lease contracts will expire at a 4 percent additional charge, and the supply of used Tesla Model 3s will also increase significantly. And that can also do nice things to the prices here.

In the Netherlands you also receive a 2,000 euro subsidy from the government if you buy a second-hand EV from an authorized dealer. If you import a used Tesla Model 3 from America yourself, you will not receive this subsidy. Financially, it is therefore quite impossible to bring a cheap Tesla from America to the Netherlands yourself.

How much does a used Tesla Model 3 cost in the Netherlands?

The cheapest used Tesla Model 3s cost around 21,000 euros in the Netherlands. Then you have one with a mileage approaching 200,000. Still slightly more expensive than in the US, but so low that it is almost no longer worthwhile to import a cheap Tesla Model 3 from America. And at least you don't have an old rental car – also a good argument.

Other charging cable in the US

So you should not bring an American Tesla Model 3 to the Netherlands for budgetary reasons. But even if it would save money, you have to ask yourself whether it is worth it. American Teslas have a different charging plug than the European models. There they have the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and here we have the Combined Charging System (CCS).

There are reports online of soldiers and expats who shipped their Tesla Model 3 from America to Europe, who were able to charge at home with an adapter. You can forget the Supercharger network here with an American import. The. also shines navigation of US models not nice to work here, just like Autopilot. Not ideal at all.

Will the NACS plug also come to the Netherlands?

Speaking of plugs, there's an interesting shift happening in the US. Not too long ago, Tesla opened up the Supercharger network to foreign brands. Previously, most EVs from other brands that were delivered in America had a CCS connection, but apparently brands are so eager to benefit from Tesla's good charging network that they are changing tack.

From this year, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, General Motors, Mercedes, Volvo, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche will switch to the NACS plug. For the time being, CCS remains the standard here, but it would of course be very beneficial for the car brands to provide one connection for the entire world. Who knows, in a few years you might be able to import a cheap Tesla Model 3 from America with impunity.