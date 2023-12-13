Politico: Congress thinks more about Biden's humiliation than US security

In the US Congress, legislators who oppose funding of military aid to Ukraine think more about the humiliation of American President Joe Biden than about the country's security. Fiona Hill, former senior director for Russia at the US National Security Council, pointed out the thoughts of congressmen in an interview Politico.

“They think less about US national security, European security, international security or world politics than how they can humiliate Biden,” she said.

According to Hill, the problem is that some American legislators do not want to see the victory of the American leader on any front and put the task of “not letting Biden win” higher than “allowing Ukraine to win.”

Earlier it became known that following the meeting, Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky refused to talk in detail about Kyiv’s plans for the coming year, which alarmed Republican congressmen. He also dodged a question about Ukraine's possible call for peace talks.